Featured Stories


  • News

DuPont Sees Immune Health Probiotic Sales Opening Window On More Microbial Use In Nutrition

By Malcolm Spicer
Dietary Supplements Research & Development Business Strategies
  • Interviews

Scientific Evidence And E-Commerce Key To Seizing The Probiotic Opportunity

By David Ridley
Wellness Dietary Supplements Market Intelligence
  • News

ECHA Committees Back Proposed Microplastic Restriction; Opinions Releasing Soon

By Ryan Nelson
Europe Regulation Cosmetic Ingredients

Spotlight on COVID-19

COVID Who? CBD Leader Charlotte’s Web Maintains FY 2020 Guidance Of Growth Up To 20%

By Ryan Nelson
  • News

Charlotte’s Web is strengthening its DTC lead while growing its brick-and-mortar retail business, accelerating its pet product distribution and working to close its Abacus Health acquisition announced in March. The Boulder, CO-based CBD product manufacturer posted a 1% decline in net sales for the first quarter, but expects a rapid escalation in the second half of the year.

United States Coronavirus COVID-19

US Regulators Shine Warning On Clinic’s Ozone, UV Light, Other Treatments For COVID-19

French Ban On Hemp-Derived CBD Judged Contrary To EU Law

Quick Guide To CBD Regulation In Europe

CBD News Round-Up: Australia Proposes OTC Pathway, First EU Novel Food Validation, COVID Boost For UK Firm

Latest From HBW Insight

Health

Latest From Health

  • News

Health And Wellness Trademark Review 9 June, 2020

Trademarks are registered and published for opposition with the US Patent and Trademark Office and are published weekly in the agency's Official Gazette.

Dietary Supplements OTC Drugs
  • News

Celltrion Enters OTC Market Through Takeda Deal

By Tom Gallen

South Korea's Celltrion is moving into the OTC drug market by acquiring a portfolio of brands from Takeda.

Deals OTC Drugs
  • News

European Commission's Pharmaceutical Strategy Should Not Overlook OTCs

By Tom Gallen

AESGP is calling on the European Commission to ensure widening access to non-prescription drugs is a key part of its new Pharmaceutical Strategy.

Europe Regulation
  • News

OTC Decisions In May: Esomeprazole For Sun Pharma, Guaifenesin For Granules India, More NRTs For PLD During Slow Month For Approvals

By Malcolm Spicer

CDER representative says staff’s time available for drug applications currently is affected by the FDA having employees work remotely in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

OTC Drugs FDA
  • News

Get Stockpiling Now, Industry Urges UK Government

By Ian Schofield

An internal memo has revealed the extent of the pharmaceutical industry’s worries over serious product shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility that the UK and the EU will fail to agree a trade deal by the end of 2020.

United Kingdom Coronavirus COVID-19
  • News

People On The Move: Appointments At RB, Ipsen, Lonza, Phoenix And Stada

By Tom Gallen

Reckitt has a new chief supply officer, while Ipsen and Lonza have both appointed CEOs. Meanwhile, Phoenix and Stada have made leadership changes in Germany.

Appointments Leadership
Beauty

Latest From Beauty

  • News

Cosmetics Weekly Trademark Review: 9 June 2020

Personal-care and cosmetic product trademark filings compiled from the Official Gazette of the US Patent and Trademark Office, Class 3.

United States Beauty
  • News

Cosmetics Weekly Trademark Review: 2 June 2020

Personal-care and cosmetic product trademark filings compiled from the Official Gazette of the US Patent and Trademark Office, Class 3.

 

United States Beauty
  • Interviews

Doing More With Less – UK’s HayMax On Making The Most Of Small Budgets

By David Ridley

Exclusive: HayMax creator and managing director Max Wiseberg speaks to HBW Insight about how creative marketing and 'natural' positioning have have made an international success of the firm's eponymous hay fever balm brand.

Beauty Cosmetics
  • News

L’Oreal Defeats Slack-Fill Case In New York, Pivots To Clarisonic ‘Defect’ Complaint In California

By Ryan Nelson

L’Oreal USA beat a suit in May in New York regarding liquid cosmetics packaging, which plaintiffs alleged cheated consumers out of product they expected to be accessible, only to face a newly proposed class action, filed in California on 5 June, over an alleged Clarisonic waterproofing defect.

United States Beauty
  • News

ECHA Releases Fourth Non-Animal Methods Report; ‘A Bricked-Up Window,’ Says PETA UK

By Ryan Nelson

Animal-welfare groups have been critical of the European Chemicals Agency's administration of REACH's "last resort" principle. PETA UK says the agency's latest report to the European Commission on registrants' use of alternative, non-animal methods similarly comes up short.

Europe Regulation
  • News

Ulta On Q1 COVID-19 Impact; ‘Illegal And Ineffective’ Hand Sanitizers In Europe; More Cosmetics News

Ulta Beauty says sales are roughly flat in the first 180 stores it reopened following the COVID-19 shutdown, which dragged down its net sales roughly 33% in the fiscal 2020 first quarter. More cosmetics news in brief.

Beauty Sales & Earnings
Wellness

Latest From Wellness

  • News

No Oprah Endorsement, No Proof For Blood Boost Diabetes Claims In Industry Self-Regulation Review

By Malcolm Spicer

NAD attorneys say there were “especially troubled by" Nature’s Boost’s claims its product will cure Type 2 diabetes and reverse insulin resistance. "There is no evidence in the record that Oprah Winfrey used the product much less that she subscribes to the views presented."

Ad Complaints Dietary Supplements
  • News

Health And Wellness Trademark Review 9 June, 2020

Trademarks are registered and published for opposition with the US Patent and Trademark Office and are published weekly in the agency's Official Gazette.

Dietary Supplements OTC Drugs
  • News

Pharmavite Modifying Claims Challenged In Industry Self-Regulation Rapid Review

By Malcolm Spicer

In response to Church & Dwight’s Single Well-defined Issue Fast Track challenge at NAD, Pharmavite modifies “clinically proven absorption” claims for Nature Made Multi Complete, Prenatal Multi + DHA Softgels, and Prenatal Gummies by disclosing nutrients clinically tested.

Dietary Supplements Ad Complaints
  • News

Gastroenterologist Group Advises Against Probiotics For Most Digestive Conditions

By Malcolm Spicer

AGA says gastroenterologists should suggest the use of probiotics to patients only if there is clear benefit and should recognize that the effects of probiotics are not species-specific, but strain- and combination-specific.

Dietary Supplements Gastrointestinal
  • News

UK Wellness Launches: Baby Probiotics, His & Her Gummies And Vegan Q10

By Tom Gallen

Latest dietary supplement launches in the UK featuring Wren Laboratories' For your baby probiotic; Vitabiotics' adult gummies formulated for men and women; and Pharma Nord's reformulated vegan Q10.

Wellness Launches
  • News

Drug Claims For CBD, Detoxification Supplements Make Warning List Along With Pandemic Fraud

By Malcolm Spicer

Latest warning letters published by FDA include not only two more about claims for supplements to prevent or treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but also warnings about good manufacturing practices violations and noncompliant claims for CBD-containing products and for a detoxification line.

Enforcement Dietary Supplements
Market Intelligence

Latest From Market Intelligence

  • Interviews

Doing More With Less – UK’s HayMax On Making The Most Of Small Budgets

By David Ridley

Exclusive: HayMax creator and managing director Max Wiseberg speaks to HBW Insight about how creative marketing and 'natural' positioning have have made an international success of the firm's eponymous hay fever balm brand.

Beauty Cosmetics
  • Data

German OTC Market Woes Continue

By David Ridley

Germany's OTC market blues continue as the coronavirus lockdown bites into May. 

Health OTC Drugs
  • News

Curecumin Piques US Consumers’ Interest; UK Curiosity Grows For Omega-3, Survey Shows

By Malcolm Spicer

Marketing consultant Buzzback surveyed 800 consumers in March, prior to novel coronavirus shutdowns in the two countries, to identify ingredients that offer opportunities for brands in health care, wellness and skin care.

Market Intelligence Dietary Supplements
