COVID Who? CBD Leader Charlotte’s Web Maintains FY 2020 Guidance Of Growth Up To 20%
Charlotte’s Web is strengthening its DTC lead while growing its brick-and-mortar retail business, accelerating its pet product distribution and working to close its Abacus Health acquisition announced in March. The Boulder, CO-based CBD product manufacturer posted a 1% decline in net sales for the first quarter, but expects a rapid escalation in the second half of the year.
-
Colgate Save Water Message Hits the Trail with Mina Guli As Ultra-Runner Embarks on #RunningDry Journey
NEW YORK, Thu, Nov 1 2018 1:47 PM
-
MYOS RENS Technology Announces The Date For The Release Of Third Quarter 2018 Results, Conference Call And Webcast
CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Tue, Nov 6 2018 10:26 PM
-
Young Innovations Announces Acquisition of Astek Innovations
ALGONQUIN, Ill., Tue, Nov 6 2018 8:13 PM
-
Real New York City Stories Illuminated by Nitro Noir
NEW YORK, Tue, Nov 6 2018 2:33 PM
-
PROSE Launches Innovative Program For American Heroes
PHOENIX, Tue, Nov 6 2018 1:27 PM
Latest From Health
Health And Wellness Trademark Review 9 June, 2020
Trademarks are registered and published for opposition with the US Patent and Trademark Office and are published weekly in the agency's Official Gazette.
Celltrion Enters OTC Market Through Takeda Deal
South Korea's Celltrion is moving into the OTC drug market by acquiring a portfolio of brands from Takeda.
European Commission's Pharmaceutical Strategy Should Not Overlook OTCs
AESGP is calling on the European Commission to ensure widening access to non-prescription drugs is a key part of its new Pharmaceutical Strategy.
OTC Decisions In May: Esomeprazole For Sun Pharma, Guaifenesin For Granules India, More NRTs For PLD During Slow Month For Approvals
CDER representative says staff’s time available for drug applications currently is affected by the FDA having employees work remotely in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Get Stockpiling Now, Industry Urges UK Government
An internal memo has revealed the extent of the pharmaceutical industry’s worries over serious product shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility that the UK and the EU will fail to agree a trade deal by the end of 2020.
People On The Move: Appointments At RB, Ipsen, Lonza, Phoenix And Stada
Reckitt has a new chief supply officer, while Ipsen and Lonza have both appointed CEOs. Meanwhile, Phoenix and Stada have made leadership changes in Germany.
Latest From Beauty
Cosmetics Weekly Trademark Review: 9 June 2020
Personal-care and cosmetic product trademark filings compiled from the Official Gazette of the US Patent and Trademark Office, Class 3.
Cosmetics Weekly Trademark Review: 2 June 2020
Personal-care and cosmetic product trademark filings compiled from the Official Gazette of the US Patent and Trademark Office, Class 3.
Doing More With Less – UK’s HayMax On Making The Most Of Small Budgets
Exclusive: HayMax creator and managing director Max Wiseberg speaks to HBW Insight about how creative marketing and 'natural' positioning have have made an international success of the firm's eponymous hay fever balm brand.
L’Oreal Defeats Slack-Fill Case In New York, Pivots To Clarisonic ‘Defect’ Complaint In California
L’Oreal USA beat a suit in May in New York regarding liquid cosmetics packaging, which plaintiffs alleged cheated consumers out of product they expected to be accessible, only to face a newly proposed class action, filed in California on 5 June, over an alleged Clarisonic waterproofing defect.
ECHA Releases Fourth Non-Animal Methods Report; ‘A Bricked-Up Window,’ Says PETA UK
Animal-welfare groups have been critical of the European Chemicals Agency's administration of REACH's "last resort" principle. PETA UK says the agency's latest report to the European Commission on registrants' use of alternative, non-animal methods similarly comes up short.
Ulta On Q1 COVID-19 Impact; ‘Illegal And Ineffective’ Hand Sanitizers In Europe; More Cosmetics News
Ulta Beauty says sales are roughly flat in the first 180 stores it reopened following the COVID-19 shutdown, which dragged down its net sales roughly 33% in the fiscal 2020 first quarter. More cosmetics news in brief.
Latest From Wellness
No Oprah Endorsement, No Proof For Blood Boost Diabetes Claims In Industry Self-Regulation Review
NAD attorneys say there were “especially troubled by" Nature’s Boost’s claims its product will cure Type 2 diabetes and reverse insulin resistance. "There is no evidence in the record that Oprah Winfrey used the product much less that she subscribes to the views presented."
Pharmavite Modifying Claims Challenged In Industry Self-Regulation Rapid Review
In response to Church & Dwight’s Single Well-defined Issue Fast Track challenge at NAD, Pharmavite modifies “clinically proven absorption” claims for Nature Made Multi Complete, Prenatal Multi + DHA Softgels, and Prenatal Gummies by disclosing nutrients clinically tested.
Gastroenterologist Group Advises Against Probiotics For Most Digestive Conditions
AGA says gastroenterologists should suggest the use of probiotics to patients only if there is clear benefit and should recognize that the effects of probiotics are not species-specific, but strain- and combination-specific.
UK Wellness Launches: Baby Probiotics, His & Her Gummies And Vegan Q10
Latest dietary supplement launches in the UK featuring Wren Laboratories' For your baby probiotic; Vitabiotics' adult gummies formulated for men and women; and Pharma Nord's reformulated vegan Q10.
Drug Claims For CBD, Detoxification Supplements Make Warning List Along With Pandemic Fraud
Latest warning letters published by FDA include not only two more about claims for supplements to prevent or treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but also warnings about good manufacturing practices violations and noncompliant claims for CBD-containing products and for a detoxification line.
Latest From Market Intelligence
Doing More With Less – UK’s HayMax On Making The Most Of Small Budgets
Exclusive: HayMax creator and managing director Max Wiseberg speaks to HBW Insight about how creative marketing and 'natural' positioning have have made an international success of the firm's eponymous hay fever balm brand.
German OTC Market Woes Continue
Germany's OTC market blues continue as the coronavirus lockdown bites into May.
Curecumin Piques US Consumers’ Interest; UK Curiosity Grows For Omega-3, Survey Shows
Marketing consultant Buzzback surveyed 800 consumers in March, prior to novel coronavirus shutdowns in the two countries, to identify ingredients that offer opportunities for brands in health care, wellness and skin care.
